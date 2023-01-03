Nicely Updated.
Designed to last over time and always be faithful to you.
Vanilla OS is an Ubuntu Linux-based Point Release distribution that receives updates at the right time, neither before nor after, without sacrificing security and functionality.
Work.
Your faithful colleague by day.
Vanilla OS is designed to be a reliable and productive operating system for your daily work. The GNOME Desktop is the perfect environment for your daily tasks, with a clean and intuitive interface, everything is at your fingertips.
Thanks to a wide range of applications, Vanilla OS is ready to meet your needs, whether you are a developer, a designer, a student or a simple user.
Play.
Your teammate by night.
Play your favourite video games without worrying about setting up your devices. Vanilla OS offers the latest stable Linux kernel, ensuring support for the latest devices and the latest performance improvements.
Thanks to an integrated driver manager, your GPU will no longer be a problem, be it AMD®, Intel® or NVIDIA®, if something is missing, just open the driver manager and follow the suggestions, it's that simple.
Complete.
Access a large catalogue of applications.
Choice.
Your system, your choices.
Vanilla OS is an operating system that respects your choices, you are in control, always.
At the first start you can choose which package format to use in Vanilla OS (Flatpak, Snap, Appimage ..), you choose and Vanilla OS will take care of the rest, putting you in the situation to start without problems.
Immutable..
..but also not.
Vanilla OS is an immutable operating system, core parts of the system are locked down to prevent unwanted changes and corruption from third-party applications or a faulty update. Some paths are still writable, such as the home and configurations directories, this allows the user to keep their files and ensure the normal functioning of applications.
Core components are only updated via controlled and atomic transactions, which are applied only on success and made available on reboot.
Need to install a component in the core system? No problem, you can open a transactional shell at any time, make your changes and let the system apply them automatically!Learn More
Free & Open Source.
You don't have to and you will never have to pay.
Vanilla OS is built on free and Open Source technologies and software and does not require any payment to be used, it is simply already yours.
All system components are released under Open Source licenses and the code is available for your review, contribution or forking.
Frequently Asked Questions
Here are some of the most common questions we get asked.
Why Ubuntu Based?
Vanilla OS aims to be a stable and compatible distribution. Ubuntu is a distribution that respects both of these canons, being updated with strict control, without having to give up functionality and security.
Why not a rolling release?
Vanilla OS aims to be a stable and compatible distribution. Ubuntu is a distribution that respects both of these canons, being updated with strict control, without having to give up functionality and security.
Thanks to Flatpak, Snap and Appimage, the user can always have the latest version of the applications they use, without having to wait for the next release of Vanilla OS.
Why not OStree or [put_name_here]?
Vanilla OS uses an A/B structure (ABRoot), which transacts updates atomically between two root micro partitions. The benefits of this system are the guarantee that the system is altered only when the entire transaction is successful (concept of atomicity), furthermore, the double root partition structure allows you to roll back to the previous state, directly from your boot, you will always have a home to come back to.
This structure, unlike others, is compatible with already existing distributions and does not require a complex setup and allows easy re-initialization of the system without data loss.
If you're looking for a new operating system that takes security seriously… Vanilla OS might be just the ticket.
Vanilla OS is going for bigger, bolder improvement to the Linux desktop… it could prove transformative to the Linux industry…
This will be a project you’ll want to keep a close watch on… I think Vanilla OS could be a real game-changer.
Far more than “just another” Ubuntu fork, this distro takes a bold new approach to desktop computing using an immutable file system.