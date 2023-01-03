Nicely Updated.

Immutable..

..but also not.

Vanilla OS is an immutable operating system, core parts of the system are locked down to prevent unwanted changes and corruption from third-party applications or a faulty update. Some paths are still writable, such as the home and configurations directories, this allows the user to keep their files and ensure the normal functioning of applications.

Core components are only updated via controlled and atomic transactions, which are applied only on success and made available on reboot.

Need to install a component in the core system? No problem, you can open a transactional shell at any time, make your changes and let the system apply them automatically!

chevron_right